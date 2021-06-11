NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14 (Barrages) : Le derby pour le Racing 92 aux dépens du Stade Français Paris

Profitant d'une entame de match tonitruante, le Racing 92 a dominé le Stade Français Paris en barrages du Top 14 et sera l'adversaire de La Rochelle le week-end prochain.

TOP 14 / BARRAGES
Vendredi 11 juin 2021
Racing 92 (3) - Stade Français Paris (6) : 38-21

Samedi 12 juin 2021
20h45 : Bordeaux-Bègles (4) - Clermont (5)

DEMI-FINALES (au Stade Pierre-Mauroy de Lille)
Vendredi 18 juin 2021
20h45 : La Rochelle (2) - Racing 92 (3)

Samedi 19 juin 2021
20h45 : Toulouse (1) - Bordeaux-Bègles (4) ou Clermont (5)
