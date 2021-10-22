A few great 4-point plays in NBA history October 22, 2021 11:53 2:10 min On this day, Oct. 21, 1979, Sam Smith scored the first four-point play in NBA History! In honor of this play, we take a look back at some great 4-point plays in league history. NBA Dernières vidéos 2:10 min A few great 4-point plays in NBA history 5:35 min La NBA dévoile sa liste de... 76 légendes 1:20 min Ante: "Le public était excité, eux aussi" 1:39 min Top 10 - L'action folle de Herro face aux Bucks 3:00 min [Focus] La gâchette Curry (45 pts) déjà en marche 10:09 min [VF] Un Curry en feu éteint les Clippers ! 1:50 min Les Hawks débutent bien en s'offrant Dallas 1:52 min Le Heat s'offre le champion avec la manière ! 0:24 min Gobert : "Nous allons gagner beaucoup de matches" 40:27 min NBA Extra (21/10) Fournier déjà dans son jardin