NBA (play-offs) : Les Lakers et Milwaukee égalisent, Houston fait le break

NBA - PLAY-OFFS 2020 (A ORLANDO)
Premier tour
Conférence Est
Milwaukee Bucks (1) - Orlando Magic (8) : 1-1
Match 1 - Milwaukee - Orlando : 110-122
Match 2 - Milwaukee - Orlando : 111-96
Match 3 le samedi 22 août
Match 4 le lundi 24 août
Match 5 le mercredi 26 août
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 28 août
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 30 août
Conférence Ouest
Los Angeles Lakers (1) - Portland Trailblazers (8) : 1-1
Match 1 - LA Lakers - Portland : 93-100
Match 2 - LA Lakers - Portland : 111-88
Match 3 le samedi 22 août
Match 4 le lundi 24 août
Match 5 le mercredi 26 août
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 28 août
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 30 août
Houston Rockets (4) - Oklahoma City Thunder (5) : 2-0
Match 1 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 123-108
Match 2 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 111-98
Match 3 le samedi 22 août
Match 4 le lundi 24 août
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 26 août
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 28 août
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 30 août
