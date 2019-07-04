NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Mercato Juventus : Buffon est à Turin

Le retour de Gianluigi Buffon à la Juventus Turin prend forme.

Le mythique portier transalpin est en effet arrivé ce jeudi matin aux installations du club piémontais pour satisfaire la traditionnelle visite médicale, dernière étape avant la signature de son nouveau contrat.

A 41 ans, l’éphémère Parisien doit parapher un contrat d'un an avec la Vieille Dame.

 

 

