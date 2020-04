JO 2020 : De nouveaux éléments à charge pour l'attribution des Jeux à Tokyo

EXCLUSIVE: A Tokyo Olympic lobbyist, who was paid $8.2 million, tells @Reuters his work included lobbying IOC members like Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker at the center of a French corruption probe https://t.co/hvEpTfDazt via @slodek @NathanPLayne @saitomri Ami Miyazaki pic.twitter.com/dVvwGLbcSl