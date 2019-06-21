NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Torres annonce sa retraite

Clap de fin pour Fernando Torres ! L'ancien international espagnol, passé par l'Atletico de Madrid ou encore Chelsea, et plus récemment du côté du Japon, au Sagan Tosu, l'a annoncé sur Twitter ce vendredi.

Reuters

"J'ai quelque chose d'important à annoncer. Après 18 années passionnantes, l'heure est venue de mettre un terme à ma carrière de footballeur." C'est en ces termes que le champion du monde a fait passer le message.

Une conférence de presse aura lieu ce dimanche.

 

 

