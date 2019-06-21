Torres annonce sa retraite

"J'ai quelque chose d'important à annoncer. Après 18 années passionnantes, l'heure est venue de mettre un terme à ma carrière de footballeur." C'est en ces termes que le champion du monde a fait passer le message.

Une conférence de presse aura lieu ce dimanche.

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu