This season's UEFA Europa League Final is a showdown between two types of champions. The Puskas Arena on Wednesday will witness one man's quest for continental supremacy against the most successful side in the competition.



When Jose Mourinho stands in his technical area in Budapest, the Portuguese coach will aim to win his sixth title and become the most decorated manager in European competition, excluding UEFA Super Cups.

Mourinho has never lost a European final, which adds to the intrigue of the occasion in his and Roma's second successive European showdown.



Standing in Mourinho's way is a team with a unique and formidable relationship with the Europa League and the former UEFA Cup.





Wednesday's finale will be Sevilla's seventh finals appearance, and they have won their previous six. No team has bettered or indeed matched them. beIN SPORTS pundit Jason McAteer revealed that Sevilla's relationship with the Europa League is similar to Real Madrid's love affair with the UEFA Champions League. Sometimes, when it matters most, a club feels invincible.



With the likes of Jesus Navas, who was part of their victorious UEFA Cup campaign in 2006, and Ivan Rakitic, Sevilla have the experience and know-how.



Youssef En Nesyri has been crucial to their campaign, with four goals in eight appearances. The loss of Marcos Acuna, who was sent off in the second leg of their semi-final, will be felt; he was also sent off in their last league game against Real Madrid.



The situation is evident for Sevilla on Wednesday. Jose Luis Mendillibar's side probably have to win in Hungary to secure European football next season.



🛫 On our way to Budapest where another #UELfinal awaits. 🇭🇺 🔜 pic.twitter.com/V7MeltRoxj — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 30, 2023



Their final league game away at Real Sociedad on Sunday is not only must win, but they require favours from a whole host of clubs above them. Despite massive improvement at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where they have only lost twice under their new coach, Sevilla will likely miss out on European qualification through the league for the first time in a decade.



For Roma, a top-four finish evaporated in Florence at the weekend. Tammy Abraham has not been so prolific this season. Roma's goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their semi-final was hardly an eye-catching watch, but it further cemented Mourinho's status as a master tactician. The club's defensive consistency has been strong throughout, and one wonders whether Mourinho will set his side up to soak up Sevilla's pressure and hit them on the counter.



Likely Team Line-ups



Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri



Roma: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham



The lucrative prize of UEFA Champions League football next season is available for the winner.

Something will have to give at the Puskas Arena as defeat will not only end that opportunity, but it will also end either Sevilla's extraordinary run of Europa League victories or Mourinho's equally impressive record in never losing a final on the continent.



Sevilla will start as start favourites, but the special one will have plenty to say about that come kick-off.



Coverage begins at 21:00 Mecca time. Aarran Summers will be joined by Jason McAteer and Nick Summerbee.

