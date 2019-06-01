UEFA Champions League

Liverpool captained praised the fans and Jurgen Klopp as the Reds lifted the European Cup for a sixth time following a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

"Everything. Absolutely everything. I think you can see that in the emotion and the celebrations the fans deserve it."

"This season they really helped us keep going. We've been unlucky so many times in finals, even in the league by one point. So it shows the character to keep going even though you get knocked down you get back up and you keep fighting and you get your rewards. It will be a special night for everyone" added the England midfielder on the role the fans played this season with Liverpool.

The contest wasn't the usual free-flowing game, and Liverpool held on at times against Spurs, but Henderson hailed the defensive role played by the side to lift the Champions League trophy.

"We didn't play very well today, to be honest, we wanted to play better football but in a final, all that matters is that you defend, keep a clean sheet you score goals and you get the job done. We've been on the unlucky side and losing side too many times and tonight we kept going till the end, kept fighting, defended really well and got the job done."

Finally, Henderson praised Jurgen Klopp for his influence on the side to win the Champions League for Liverpool.

"Without the manager, this doesn't happen. Simple as that. Since as he comes into the club it's been unbelievable what he has done. Not only has he brought players in but to the players that were already there. He has made them better and improved them and as a squad and as a manager I couldn't have asked for more. I'm so honoured to be involved with this football club and be a part of history with these lads beside us. Like I said, without the manager this isn't possible."