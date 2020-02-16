UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

The knockout phases of the Champions League spark back into life with sixteen sides now battling out for a place in the final which is set to take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on the 30th of May.

Atletico Madrid has the dubious task of taking on the reigning Champions Liverpool, and coach Diego Simeone will be hoping his side can find their form after faltering domestically in recent weeks. Having already been dumped out of the Copa del Rey, Atleti will be looking to seal their place in the top four and progress in Europe to salvage their season.

Having graced the Champions League final only four years ago, Atleti seems like a side in transition on the European stage. The departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona in the summer has left the club short of goals, and no one has quite yet stepped up to fill the void. Simeone can find some comfort in his side home record in the Champions League and have tasted defeat just once in nineteen home games.

In team news, Atleti has a mini injury crisis heading into the contest with a number of key players on the sidelines. Right-back Kieran Trippier is a doubt with a groin injury, whilst questions remain on the fitness of Diego Costa and João Félix. Álvaro Morata should be in contention after coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Team

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Partey, Carrasco; Correa, Morata

Date- 18th February 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

European Champions Liverpool head into the confident mood as they close in on their first domestic league title in thirty years. Indeed since the resumption of the Champions League, Liverpool lifted the Club World Cup in Doha, further underlying the purple patch that the side is currently in.

Even in the FA Cup Liverpool reached the fifth round with an U23 side, as Jurgen Klopp upheld his promise to hand his first-team stars an extended winter break for their work in the first half of the campaign. Liverpool only needs five league victories to seal a first league title in thirty years, a 1-0 win over Norwich now means that they have a twenty-five point gap at the top of the table.

The Reds only lost once on route to topping Group E and will be confident of securing a result away against Atletico such is their form at the moment. Although the Reds recent away record in Spain is not so impressive losing on three of their last four visits.

In a team full of standout players few impress more than Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender has been ever-present this campaign, and his composure will be needed if Liverpool is to come away from the Wanda Metropolitano with a positive result for the second leg at Anfield.

In team news, Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit side to choose from. Initial doubts over Sadio Mane and James Milner have been put to rest after substitute appearances in the win over Norwich. Klopp may elect to shuffle his team around in midfield, perhaps handing a starting place to Fabinho in place of Naby Keita.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Atletico Madrid face off against Liverpool. You can follow all the action and the remaining Champions League games via beIN CONNECT.