UEFA Champions League Preview – Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur

After impressive opening round results Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham face off at the Estádio José Alvalade on Tuesday evening with the winner looking to take command of Group D. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

Sporting kick-started their Champions League group stage off with an impressive 3-0 win away to the defending Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt. In truth, it was a tight contest up until the 65th minute in Germany before two quick-fire goals from former Spurs youth prospect Marcus Edwards and Francisco Trincao pushed the Portuguese side ahead. Before a late Nuno Santos goal added the gloss to what was a perfect night for boss Ruben Amorim.

Talking before the match tonight, Amorim is under no illusions that Tottenham are favourites for the group but could secretly fancy his side to upset the odds on home soil. In Marcus Edwards, Sporting have a promising English attacker who will be looking to prove a point against the side that let him go as a youngster.

The Enfield-born striker moved to Vitória de Guimarães after leaving his boyhood club before being snapped up by Sporting this summer, after the perfect start to the Champions League expect Edwards to be up for the challenge of his former side.

In team news, Edwards is expected to lead the line on Tuesday evening, whilst former Liverpool defender Sebastián Coates should start at the back. Former Wolves loanee Francisco Trincao will also feature in the front three.

Sporting Predicted Team

Adan, Esgaio, Coates, Inacio, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos, Trincao, Edwards, Pote.

How to watch Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel- beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Kick- Off – 19:45

Stadium - Estádio José Alvalade



As for Tottenham, they had the luxury of a free weekend following the postponement of the Premier League following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning they missed out on taking on Manchester City.

For now, Tottenham is still undefeated this season and has started their Champions League campaign in a professional manner with a 2-0 win at home to Marseille.



There were plenty of former Arsenal players to help Spurs rise to the occasion with Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi and Nuno Tavares all playing a part in the game and they duly did thanks to a pair of fine headers from summer signing Richarlison. It proved to be an emotional night for the Brazilian striker who celebrated in tears with his family for one of the goals.

It's matchday



🆚 Sporting Clube de Portugal

🏟 José Alvalade Stadium

🏆 UEFA Champions League

⏱ 5.45pm

#️⃣ #SPOTOT pic.twitter.com/ZXwo7XCFCZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2022

In team news, Antonio Conte has a relatively injury-free squad with Lucas Moura the only key absentee from the team. Richarlison is likely to join Kane and Son in attack, meaning that Dejan Kulusevski will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

It certainly promises to be a fascinating watch as Sporting takes on Tottenham. You can watch all the action with beIN SPORTS.

