UEFA Champions League Preview – Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Two European powerhouses clash in the Champions League as FC Bayern welcomes Barcelona to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening in a mouthwatering Group C contest.

Bayern opened up their Champions League season with a 2-0 win away at Inter Milan. Leroy Sane opened the scoring for the Bundesliga giants before an own goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio confirmed the win for Julien Narglesman’s team.



However, domestically FC Bayern have struggled and drawn their last three games domestically and have not tasted victory since the 21st of August. Last weekend against Stuttgart, Bayern raced into a 2-0 lead before the visitors came back before Serhou Guirassy slotted away an injury-time penalty to compound the poor start to the season for the Bavarian club.



Their recent form against Barcelona has been good, and last faced them in the 2021-22 group stage winning 3-0 at home and 3-0 away, and they are unbeaten against Barca since the second leg of their semi-final during the 2014-15 campaign, winning the last four games between the two sides.

In team news, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are the key absentees for Bayern. Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez look set to return to the side and Sadio Mane is likely to be utilized as the main striker in the side.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team



Neuer; Pavard, De Ligt, L Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Mane



Fresh from a busy summer on the transfer market, Barcelona will be looking to make their mark in the Champions League when they head to Munich on Tuesday evening. The jewel in their crown was the capture of striker Robert Lewandowski, formally of Bayern where he scored 344 goals in 375 appearances. So plenty of eyebrows were raised when the group stage draw was made for an early return to Bavaria.



Lewandowski has certainly taken to life in Spain and has shown no signs of slowing down already bagging a hat-trick in his opening Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen whilst already has six goals in just five La Liga appearances. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Polish striker is welcomed at the Allianz Area after controversially leaving in the summer.



Xavi rang the changes for Viktoria Plzen so expect Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia in the starting lineup. Gavi is also expected to line up in central midfield, amid rumors that the youngster has finally committed his long-term future to the Catalan club.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele



It certainly promises to be a fascinating watch as Bayen Munich take on Barcelona in a mouthwatering Champions League contest.