Firmino fit for Champions League final - Klopp

Roberto Firmino is fit and ready to start the Champions League final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday.

Firmino missed Liverpool's last three games with a groin injury but is available to face Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

The Brazil forward, though, is not guaranteed a place in the team for Saturday's showpiece.

Klopp was unwilling to give away any clues over his selection plans, with midfielder Naby Keita the only injury absentee.

"Yes, he's ready," Klopp said at a news conference when asked about Firmino's availability. "He's fit and he has trained. He should be fine.

"If he will start? I'll only tell you if Poch [Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino] gives away his full team!"

With Firmino absent, Divock Origi scored the decisive goal to seal a thrilling semi-final comeback against Barcelona earlier this month.

The Belgium striker had given the Reds an early lead in the second leg at Anfield before converting Trent Alexander-Arnold's clever corner to seal a 4-3 aggregate triumph.