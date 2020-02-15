Live Stream - Lazio Vs Inter Milan - beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Lazio will be looking to stretch their Serie A undefeated streak to nineteen games, but will face a stern test against Inter Milan on Sunday evening.

Simone Inzaghi has overseen a stunning run this season, now with the Rome based side are forcing their way into the Serie A title face. Lazio are just a point behind Juventus and Inter Milan, and with a far superior goal difference a home victory could see the Biancocelesti push into top spot if Juventus drop points at home to Brescia.

Central to Lazio’s prominence has been the goals of Ciro Immobile. The Italian international leads the way with 25 goals this season and is ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku. Immobile has scored five goals in his last five league appearances and could have a decisive say in the crunch match on Sunday evening.

In team news, Senad Lulic is a long term absentee with an ankle complaint. Inzaghi will look to play three at the back. Lucas Leiva will anchor the midfield whilst Ciro Immobile play alongside Felipe Caicedo in attack.

Date- Sunday 16th Feb

Kick-Off- 22:45

Online- beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Fresh from a Milan derby fightback last weekend. Inter will be confident of getting a result over title rivals Lazio. Antonio Conte’s side were 2-0 down to AC Milan at the break, but four goals in the second half handed the Nezzazuri all three points and a return to the top of the Serie A standings.

Inter have lost only once in their last 24 league games this season, and are on an 11 game undefeated streak away from home domestical. Having strengthened significantly in the winter with the signings of Ashley Young, Victor Moses and playmaker Christen Eriksen it seems that Inter are well-positioned to push Juventus and Lazio all the way to the league title.

In team news, Romelu Lukaku is likely to start alongside Alexis Sanchez, who came off the bench in the derby. Midfielder Stefano Sensi is a doubt with a foot injury and Christen Eriksen could also start in Rome. Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij should start in central defence, fresh from a thumping equalizer against AC Milan.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Lazio face off against Inter. Follow on the action with beIN CONNECT.

