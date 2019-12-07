Goals in either half from Luiz Felipe Ramos and Sergej Milinković-Savić handed Lazio a memorable 2-1 win over Juventus on Saturday evening. Maurizio Sarri's did take the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo but pulled level in first-half stoppage time thanks to Luiz Felipe Ramos.

Juventus were reduced to ten men when Juan Cudardro was given a straight red card on the 69th minute, Lazio took full advantage moments later as Sergej Milinković-Savić scored fifteen minutes from time. It could have been a more comfortable result for the Rome side had Ciro Immobile not had it penalty saved by Wojciech Szczęsny.

Substitute Felipe Caicedo put the contest beyond all doubt in second-half stoppage time, to condemn the Turin giants to their first defeat of the season.