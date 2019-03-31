Lazio kept their hopes of Champions League football a major boost with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over third-placed Lazio on Sunday evening.

An early header from Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic proved the difference maker as Lazio cut their lead to fourth-placed AC Milan to three points, with a game in hand.

It was Inter who created the first chance of note, with Ivan Perisic’s snapshot smartly saved by Thomas Strakosha at the near post. However, Lazio took the lead at the San Siro on the twelfth minute as Luis Alberto flicked in a cross to the back post, leaving Milinkovic-Savic to beat his man and plant the ball past Samir Handanovic.

Simone Inzaghi’s side grew in confidence as the half progressed and could have doubled their advantage had Alberto’s curling effort not been palmed away by Handanovic in first-half stoppage time.

The hosts look to find parity in the second half, Inter striker Matteo Politano had a number of pot shots from range which flew over. How would Inter boss Luciano Spalletti have wanted to call upon Mauro Icardi, who is still in dispute with the team and was unavailable for selection.

Heading into the final moments, Inter went close to equalize as Lazio defender Bastos saw his header skip just wide of his own goal. Lazio held on for the vital win, to keep their dreams of Champions League football well and truly alive.

