Brendan Rodgers has insisted that his Leicester side are ready to get underway with the season, as the Premier League tentatively starts "Project Restart".

Speaking on the Keys & Gray Show, the Foxes boss was quick to hail his club and their approach to hygiene to ensure the players are safe ahead of training in small groups.

"Players, have been training individually, however, the club has done an incredible job in passing all the health and safety protocols. So that was nice to see them at a distance. They are just looking forward to getting back, but it will be slow steps over the next few weeks to make sure everything is safe and well."

Some Premier League stars, including Troy Deeney and Raheem Sterling, have expressed reservations about a return of football as the UK battles with the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodgers explained that his side has no such concerns.

"Not from my own group, we have had a lot of communication over these last few weeks, with the board, the players, captain and vice-captain. I think everyone wants to give it a go. I totally understand why players might be a little bit concerned and worried, of course, you have to respect that."

"At Leicester are willing to come in, they know they are coming into a safe environment. The club have put together a really, really fantastic facility. All of which is safe and secure as it can possibly be. They are willing like the staff to give it a go, over these next few weeks."

Reflecting on his move to Leicester, the former Celtic manager admitted that the club was an attractive prospect when he made the move in February 2019.

"It’s not about the right club, I have always tended to go to clubs where I can have good relations with the players and the board I felt that this is the club that can give me the possibility and the challenge of getting into the top six."

Whilst Rodgers also revealed one of is own personal career ambitions. "I’m a professional and throughout my career, my overall aim is to get to a thousand games as a manager, and I knew that wasn’t going to be at one club because that is the way that the modern game works."

"I had some incredible moments at Celtic and then coming to the Premier League it was coming to a club with a certain level of ambition. It’s not one of the top six clubs, but the big challenge was can we take a club there, I have absolutely loved it." Explained the Northern Irish tactician.

The Foxes currently sit in third place in the table, after an impressive start to the season. Reflecting on the campaign so far, Rodgers praised his squad in battling back after a downturn in form over the festive period.

"I think it’s been a consistency has been great to see. Up until Christmas, we were on a great run, after Christmas, there were challenges with a young squad, but any bumps we have had we have been over that."

For now, the return of Premier League football a few months away, Rodgers is proud of what he has achieved with his squad.

"They want to be better, they want to improve and we have senior players who are top class professionals, and that always helps."

