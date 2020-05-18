Premier League Teams Agree to Training Return

Mitch Freeley

Premier League sides have been given the go-ahead for players to train in small groups from Tuesday. The Premier League confirmed the move in a brief statement earlier today, although no clear date has been given yet to a full return to action.

This means that players can now train in groups of five and will have to follow strict hygiene protocols, which include getting ready at home, driving themselves to train and observing social distancing. In a brief statement, the Premier League explained the decision;

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.”

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.”

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.”