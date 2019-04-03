Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League as they opened their new stadium with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had to be patient to make their bow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the estimated £1 billion project suffered a string of delays, but they immediately made themselves at home to end a five-game winless run in the league.

After a frustrating first half – which saw the Eagles comfortably keep the hosts at bay – Son Heung-min gave the home supporters something to cheer in the 55th minute, finding the bottom corner after a heavy deflection off Luka Milivojevic.

Christian Eriksen then added a deserved second 10 minutes from time as Spurs moved one point above Arsenal, who do have a game in hand over Pochettino's men.

Both sides enjoyed fine chances inside the opening 20 minutes. Jeffrey Schlupp blazed over after breaking the offside trap early on, while Eriksen's curled effort from 15 yards was well kept out by Vicente Guaita to his right.

The Palace goalkeeper almost gifted Spurs the lead nine minutes before the interval, though, when he fumbled Son's powerful drive just past the post.

Danny Rose then broke clean through but his attempted pass to Harry Kane was cut out, while the latter headed narrowly wide from a corner.

Michy Batshuayi flashed an effort wide of Hugo Lloris' left-hand post in the opening stages of the second period before Son netted his historic goal.

The South Korean cut inside from the right and unleashed a left-foot drive, which was diverted into the bottom corner by the outstretched leg of Milivojevic, who had been dispossessed earlier in the move.

Eriksen made sure of the points in the 80th minute, tucking home from six yards after a surging run from Kane to ensure Spurs christened their new home in style.

Goals

Goal! Christian Eriksen ensures all three points for Tottenham!

Goal! Son Heung-min finds the bottom corner! The South Korean is the first player to score at Spurs new stadium in the Premier League!

Live Updates

Preamble

Carrie Brown has caught up with Spurs legend Ledley King, he is buzzing to see Spurs finally play at their new home!

Now for Crystal Palace! Cheikhou Kouyate James McArthur and Martin Kelly are the three changes to the side!

Team news! Tottenham up first! Hugo stays in goal after his blunder in the defeat to Liverpool, Son Min Heung & Ben Davis come into the side after starting on the bench on Sunday. Harry Winks has recovered enough to earn a place on the bench!

The view from the skies is perfect! Team news to come!

Now some Video of Spurs arriving into their new stadium!

Spurs have arrived home!

Just in case you missed out. Our roving reporter Carrie Brown has been all over the new stadium! Check out her tour below!

That dressing room is looking impressive!

Could rain ruin the Tottenham homecoming tonight? According to this weather updates from Crystal Palace, Yes a football club tweeting weather updates in 2019. Madness.

WEATHER: Afternoon sunny spells will be followed by showers becoming more widespread through the evening. These could be heavy with hail and thunder.

Final touches in North London! We are kicking off at 21:45!

Good evening! It's a special night in north London as Tottenham host Crystal Palace in their brand new stadium! After month's of delays, Tottenham are finally home! Join me for all the excitement, build up, team news & Live Text commentary from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (I might be posting pictures!)