Mitch Freeley

The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Arsenal – 9th Pld: 28 Won: 9 Drawn: 13 Lost: 6 Pts: 40

Season so far: It’s been a tumultuous season at the Emirates so far. Some highlights. Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac missed the start of the season due to a carjacking, Unai Emery was dismissed after a woeful run of form, oh and Granit Xhaka had a fallout with the fans.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as head coach and seemed to reinvigorate the side before being diagnosed with COVID-19 and essentially forcing the Premier league to pause the season. As it stands, the Gunners lie in ninth place with a game in hand and primed to make a late-season surge for Europe.

🚁 Taking to the skies...



Different vibe, same hard work.



You're going to love today's training edit 📺 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 11, 2020





What they need to do from the remaining games: Continued consistency. Arsenal is eight points away from Champions League football with five teams in their way. They had been on an eight-game undefeated streak before COVID-19 stopped play.

After some extended downtime with the players, fans will be hoping that Arteta has been imparting his principles to his new side with the idea that the Gunners can hit the ground running.

In terms of the remaining games, it’s a mixed bag with tough games against Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Wolves along with matches against teams fighting for survival in Aston Villa, Watford and Brighton.

It will be vitally important that the Gunners well and pick up points quickly to build up momentum for a push up the table.

Players to watch: Arsenal will need the goals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they can break into the European places. 17 goals in 26 appearances in the league, make the Gabonese attacker the leading scorer in the side and his clinical finishing is a vital asset in attack.

Teenager Bukayo Saka has been one of the stand out players since Arteta has taken charge of the side, and is a major threat as a marauding wing-back.

There has been much made of the contract situation of David Luiz, and Arsenal’s perceived reluctance to extend the Brazilan defenders stay in north London. For now, the former Chelsea centre-back is staying and his leadership qualities and the fact that he is trusted by Arteta could be a major boon heading into the final games of the campaign.

Remaining fixtures:

Manchester City (A)

Brighton (A)

Southampton (A)

Norwich (H)

Wolves (A)

Leicester (H)

Tottenham (A)

Liverpool (H)

Aston Villa(A)

Watford (H)

