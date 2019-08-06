Mitch Freeley

Manager – Roy Hodgson

2018/19 Finish – 12th

What’s New – Crystal Palace’s summer has been defined by their outgoings rather than their ingoings, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a big-money move to Manchester United, whilst speculation is still rife on the future of Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian winger had been heavily linked for a move to Arsenal, before being priced out of a deal, still, Eagles will be hoping to hold on to their wantaway winger who was crucial in their survival last season.

Gary Cahill has been signed on a free after being released by Chelsea, which on paper looks like an astute addition for the Eagles. Expect a few new faces to join the squad ahead of transfer deadline day.

Key Man – Much of Crystal Palace’s fate in the Premier League focuses on Zaha. Last season the 26-year-old winger brought in his biggest haul in terms of goals and assists in his career and essentially dragged Palace away from the drop zone. Whilst the goals of Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojević will have a crucial say if the South London side are to avoid a nervy relegation battle.

What to Expect – After a strong start to the season, Palace will drop off with a tough period at the start of 2020 with games against Arsenal and Manchester City, and eventually end up with a comfortable bottom half of the table finish.

Predicted Finish – 13th



