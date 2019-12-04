Watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester United Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Daniel James takes a tumble on the sidelines and nearly takes Mourinho down with him!

Goal! Marcus Rashford smashes United into an early lead, Rashford strikes from a tight angle and Paulo Gazzaniga is beaten far too easily at the near post!

The teams are out at Old Trafford!

He's made a sensational start to life under Mourinho... Can Dele Alli be the difference-maker tonight? We get underway in just under ten minutes!

What a dynamic duo!

Now for Spurs! Two changes from the side that won against Brighton, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura come in for Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier.

Team news! Four changes for Manchester United from that side that drew with Aston Villa. Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay come into the lineup!

Just under thirty minutes till kick-off now! Team news is incoming! Ahead of that! Why don't you have a gander of our preview, which includes predicted teams and all the streaming information you will ever need!

Hugs and smiles as Jose makes his return to Old Trafford!

We asked you about the game tonight, and most of you see Jose coming away with a famous win from his former employer!

Old Trafford under the lights is a sight to behold! Don't forget the game gets underway at 22:30 Mecca!

So here we go! The return of the special one at Old Trafford, this slick video should get you in the mood for the action!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Tottenham. It's time for a seasonal round of midweek games, which sees Jose Mourinho return to Old Trafford, with the pressure rising on current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Will the special one guide Spurs to a fourth straight win in all competitions or will United spoil the party? As ever, join me for live updates, team news and all-important goal highlights from the game.