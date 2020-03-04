Liverpool Vs Bournemouth – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from back to back defeats when they take on Bournemouth in the early kick-off.

For the first time this season, it seems that Liverpool is mortal. Three defeats in their last four competitions does seem to show that Jurgen Klopp’s side is under pressure as we head into the business end of the campaign. Currently trailing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, losing for the first time in the league this season to Watford before being followed up with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea meaning an early exit from the FA Cup.

Despite the slight drop off, the fact remains that Liverpool has won 26 of 28 games in the league, and are only twelve points away from sealing a first league title in thirty years. Klopp will certainly be demanding a reaction from his first-team stars. Liverpool has been imperious at Anfield and have won 21 consecutive games on home soil, and should be confident of returning to winning ways. Especially as Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when the sides met on the south coast in December.

In team news, Klopp will likely pick his first-choice side after switching it up against Chelsea in the cup. This will mean that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander Arnold, Allison and Georginio Wijnaldum should all return to the side. Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri remain as long-term absentees.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Date – Saturday the 7th of March Kick-Off – 15:30

Channel – HD 11 Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Bournemouth they are in the midst of a relegation dogfight and currently sit in eighteenth place in the league. The Cherries are in the drop zone on goal difference and are in real danger of ending their five-year stint in the Premier League.

Last time out, Eddie Howes side were denied all three points against Chelsea as Marcos Alonso scored five minutes from time to hand Frank Lampard's side a 2-2 draw. Still, despite the disappointment of dropping two points, Bournemouth will take heart from their performance against a side currently in the Champions League places.

Watford has proved that a team battling against the drop can trouble the league leaders and Howe will be using the game last weekend as a blueprint for his current side to use. Although the Cherries away form is a cause for concern having lost eight of the last ten games on the road in all competitions.

In team news, defenders Lloyd Kelly & Charlie Daniels join David Brooks as absentees for the game. Midfielder Harry Wilson will be ineligible to play against his parent club. Fresh from scoring against Chelsea Joshua King will join Ryan Fraiser and Callum Wilson in a front three.

Bournemouth Predicted Team

Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Ake, Smith; Billing, Lerma, L Cook; Fraiser, Wilson, King.

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Liverpool look to bounce back against lowly Bournemouth. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.

