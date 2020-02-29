Watford Vs Liverpool - Live Match Stream

They said that only coronavirus would halt Liverpool's march to a first league title in 30 years, but it was Sarr's efforts that handed the league leaders a first defeat of the domestic season as Watford comprehensively defeated the league leaders 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an abrupt end with their first loss of the season as Ismaïla Sarr scored twice in six second-half minutes to hand the strugglers a deserved lead before the Senegalese attacker provided the assist for Troy Deeny to score the decisive third goal.

Jurgen Klopp's men went into the clash at Vicarage Road on the back of 18 successive league wins, one short of a new record, but the bright Hornets were thoroughly deserving of the victory to boost their survival hopes.

Watford's promising start looked as though it might go to waste when Gerard Deulofeu – their chief threat – was forced off with a potentially significant knee problem before half-time.

But the home side maintained their level after the interval and the lively Sarr was hugely effective with two goals, and Deeney finished them off 17 minutes from the end as Liverpool's hopes of an 'invincible' season were vanquished.

Liverpool offered little in a muted first-half display, with Watford looking much livelier in attack through Deulofeu.

He troubled Trent Alexander-Arnold twice early on as he put a couple of shots just off target, cutting inside and curling an effort just over the top-right corner inside the box for the second.

But the Spaniard's match ended early in the 37th minute when he had to be carried off on a stretcher, having seemingly suffered a serious knee injury during a tussle with Virgil van Dijk.

Watford was unlucky to not lead just before half-time – Alisson making a mess of a routine collection, but Deeney failed to capitalise.

Liverpool failed to improve after the interval and Watford eventually got a deserved opener, as Abdoulaye Doucoure latched on to a throw-in and lashed the ball into the danger zone for Sarr to prod home.

The winger got a second in even more impressive circumstances soon after, chasing Deeney's brilliant through ball behind Van Dijk and cheekily lifting his finish over the approaching Alisson.

Sarr was crucial again for Deeney's clincher, chasing down Alexander-Arnold's woeful back-pass and teeing up his strike partner who calmly turned in with Alisson in no-man's land.

Goal! 3-0 Watford! Sarr pounces on an errant backpass and squares the ball to Troy Deeny!

Goal! Watford make it 2-0! Sarr goes 1 on 1 with Allison and calmy clips the Liverpool keeper!

Goal! Watford take the lead! Ismaïla Sarr pokes home from close range!

More VAR drama? Andy Gray calling for former players to help referees in VAR...

#VAR didn't intervene but both Andy Gray and Sam Allardyce can't believe Watford weren't given a penalty for Lovren's tussle with Deeney.



Follow 👉 https://t.co/Uz2WeTjeAi#beINPL #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/UYQ75pgDQ9 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 29, 2020

Peep! We are underway at Vicarage Road!

Look away Watford fans! The stats don't look good!

8 - Watford are winless in their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L7), losing each of the last four by an aggregate score of 0-15.

We have Sam Allardyce in the studio this weekend, he's had his say on possible concussion substitutes.



Concussion substitutes are set to be trialed - Sam Allardyce has his say on its possible introduction.

Now for Watford! Two changes from the side that lost to Man United last time out. Kiko Femenía and Ismaïla Sarr come into the side!

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Two changes from last weekend.



➡️ Femenía & Sarr

Two changes from last weekend. Femenía & Sarr in, Dawson & Pereyra out.

Team news! First up Liverpool! All self explanatory! Joe Gomez is out, and so is Naby Keita! Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come in as replacements!

📋 #WATLIV team news.



Joe Gomez (precaution due to a minor fitness concern) and Naby Keita (sore hip) both out.

Good on Ismaïla Sarr sorting his dad out with some sheep after signing on at Watford!

“I bought my Dad some more sheep when I joined. My Dad used to be a farmer but he is now dealing with a better breed of sheep. I give a lot to my family.” 🐑



Ismaïla Sarr, family man 💛 pic.twitter.com/b9xnpTWW9N — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 28, 2020

Can Watford upset the odds today? You have to go all the way back to 2015 for the last time Watford defeated Liverpool. Odion Ighalo now of Manchester United scored twice in a 3-0 win!

Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson have been sensational for Liverpool this season! The dynamic duo had their say on their fellow Reds team-mates in this exclusive chat with beIN SPORTS!

Mohamed Salah LOVES playing against Watford, the Egyptian Prince has scored seven against the hornets down the years, including this backheel last time out!

Can Liverpool do it on a Saturday night in Watford? We'll get to answer this age old question in just under a hour. In truth, they likely will especially when you consider that the runaway league leaders have only dropped points once this season. Still, Watford have a fighting chance and you never know they could pull off a huge upset tonight!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Watford Vs Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp's side needs just four more wins to be confirmed as Premier League winners but could face a stern test against a Watford side fighting for their lives at the foot of the table. As ever join me for all the build up, team news and goals from the game as they go in!