Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace - Live Stream

Date- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Aarran Summers

Liverpool are one huge step closer to their maiden Premier League title, and Jurgen Klopp’s side welcomes Crystal Palace to Anfield for the side’s first home game since the end of the lockdown.

Manchester City’s thumping of Burnley on Monday means Liverpool’s wait continues, although victory for the Reds on Wednesday will ensure a potential crowning by the end of this week.

Liverpool are currently on a record 22-match unbeaten run and have won all 15 home league games this season. Anfield has become a fortress for the Champions elect this season over the last three years. The club have not lost in the league at their famous home since April 2017 which is a run of 55 games.

Liverpool’s recent form has become a concern, though, even if they are about to cross the finish line. They have dropped more points in their last three league games than they did in their previous 38. Their last three league wins have finished by a solitary goal, and Liverpool’s previous matchup was the goalless draw with Everton in which was a mostly uneventful Merseyside derby.

In team news, there are plenty of concerns for Klopp, although he remains hopeful. James Milner and Joel Matip suffered injuries in the Merseyside derby and will remain late shouts for the Palace game. Andrew Robertson is still closing in on full fitness but may not start meaning that Dejan Lovren may likely partner Virgil van Dijk with Joe Gomez moving to the left. In attack, Mohamed Salah missed the Everton game but should receive minutes with Manchester City looming post-Palace.

If Liverpool wins on Wednesday, Klopp’s side will be crowned champions if Manchester City loses to Chelsea on Thursday. Failing that, the top two will meet at the Etihad Stadium on July 2 where a point will suffice.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace arrives as one of Liverpool's bogey teams. It was the Latics who last inflicted the last league defeat at Anfield for the high-flying reds. It was also they that played a part in ending their title challenge back in 2014 scoring three goals in nine minutes to leave a departing Luis Suarez in floods of tears.

Palace are enjoying a record-breaking run, and their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday was their fourth successive win without conceding a goal. Roy Hodgson’s side are now seven points away from setting their highest points total in the Premier League. Palace are only four points behind fifth-place which would mean UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

The last stretch will be a challenging one for Palace, with six of their final eight games against teams above them still to come. Liverpool will represent their sternest test, but without the Anfield faithful present, Palace could surprise many by securing at least a point.

In team news, Hodgson has no real concerns after the Bournemouth game although James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp will continue to miss out through injury.

Crystal Palace Predicted Team

Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, Can Aanholt, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Liverpool begins the contest as firm favourites on Wednesday and move to within another win of the Premier League crown. Crystal Palace can surprise and head into the game in great form. You can follow all the action from Anfield via beIN CONNECT.