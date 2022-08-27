Champions Manchester City staged another impressive rally as they came from 2-0 down to beat Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Palace went ahead in the fourth minute as Eberechi Eze's free-kick deflected off John Stones into the net for an own goal.

City fell further behind in the 21st minute when Palace defender Joachim Andersen was left unmarked to head in Eze's corner.

But the champions came from 3-1 down to draw at Newcastle last weekend and Bernardo Silva gave them hope of a repeat with a 53rd minute effort that deflected in off Jeffrey Schlupp.

City equalised in the 62nd minute when Phil Foden's cross reached Haaland and the former Borussia Dortmund striker headed his first home goal since joining in the close-season.

In the 70th minute, Haaland got his fifth in four games, prodding home from Stones' pass after a flowing move. The Norwegian sealed his hat-trick from Silva's pass in the 81st minute.

"We have the ability to score goals but lately we are conceding a lot. It's nice to have a comeback," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"What Erling Haaland has done today he has done all his career. It is nothing special."