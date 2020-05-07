Aarran Summers

Jadon Sancho to Liverpool. Those are four words that entice Liverpool supporters. Even with a world-class squad at Anfield, the feeling of signing one of the best up and coming players in world football is undoubtedly one that excites all.

Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler, is no different. He firmly believes that Sancho would fit in well at the club. At a time when the manager, Jurgen Klopp, moves to distance himself from those rumours, there is still a feeling that Liverpool remains one or two players’ short in their attacking department. Particularly with suggestions of potential outgoings.

Fowler stopped short of suggesting that Liverpool want Sancho, but his admiration for the player was evident;

“Could he benefit the squad? Of course, he good,” he revealed. Whether Liverpool wants him or not, relies on several factors. Money foremost. No one knows the financial repercussions of COVID-19 and how it will affect world football. Upwards of £200 million will put the even the most desperate suitor off, particularly if they become champions with one of the best football squads on the planet."

However, whatever Fowler says is not fantasy. There is a genuine belief that one day he could Sancho in a Liverpool kit. “He’d look good in a red shirt!” but by the same token, Fowler is acutely aware that even with Sancho’s talent, it would be a hard team to break in. However, it could be an advantage for a Liverpool side who appear to be on a gradual incline. Fowler revealed that current players would fight even harder for their positions. It could only mean a good thing.

Links to a club are essential, while links to a player are even more so. A trusted friend with some positive quotes in public goes a long way. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of those. Arguably one of the world’s best right-backs right now, the 21-year-old revealed his admiration for the Dortmund star. If the pair play together, it would be a frightening right-wing attack.

Ronaldo, Messi or Mbappe? Klopp asked which world-class talent he'd like to work with most... #LFC



Article 👉 https://t.co/qOwVp97CSu pic.twitter.com/LT3rjsRwe5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 4, 2020

It is a far cry to the events of 2017. Sancho was a player desperate for game time; He sacrificed his ties with high flying Manchester City with a move to Germany. The unknown player could have regretted that move. Instead, he is firing on all cylinders for Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho goes from strength to strength. Last season was a record-breaking campaign for the star. Sancho became the youngest-ever player to score twelve goals in a season, overtaking the record set by Lukas Podolski who tallied eight. He scored his ninth to break the record aged just 18 years and 336 days, while also providing eight assists. Sancho was rewarded with a place the Bundesliga Team of the Season. Not bad for a relative unknown.

Contracted at Dortmund until 2022, rumours persist of a move away. Liverpool’s rivals, Manchester United, are one of those potentially interested. Losing the extraordinarily talented, Erling Braut Haaland, to Borussia Dortmund, could see United’s interest increase. There are also reports of Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe. A player who one day could become one of the greatest icons in the game. It is enough for any Liverpool fan to get excited.

Mbappe may have praised Liverpool’s credentials, but Sancho is another rare talent, and everyone is fascinated by him. “Everyone is talking about him,” Fowler says.

Liverpool fans will continue to talk about Sancho, regardless of where ever he ends up. The boy is a star. Jurgen Klopp will do well to sign him.