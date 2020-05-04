Joel Richards

Jurgen Klopp has praised potential transfer target Kylian Mbappe for a prosperous future in the game. The Reds boss has been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup winner and PSG star, in what could be a world-record fee for a player.

In an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, the Liverpool manager insists he doesn’t “dream about other players” but he acknowledged some of football’s current world stars.

When asked which players he would love to coach, Klopp said; “Look I cannot answer those kinds of questions without creating headlines the next day, I know that's what I don't want to do. I love them all and there's a few more players out there."

“They are all exceptional players. The players they are now because of their own attitude, because of their skills and all that stuff and I love watching them but I have no problem that I never trained one of them.”

Although initially asked about whether he would like to work alongside Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, Klopp brought up the credentials of a host of other leading lights;

"Where is Neymar on that list? Where is Lewandowski on that list? There are so many good players out there, and they are all really good. I had Lewandowski"

“Mbappe has the biggest future. We can speak about Jadon Sancho as well, so they’re all coming up.”

However, Klopp reserved special praise for his current charges. The current FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year expressed his delight at the squad he already has at his disposal and added: “Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others. When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players. If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have.”