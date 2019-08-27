Mitch Freeley

Mohamed Diamé praised the efforts of former boss Steve Bruce, insisting that the Newcastle manager has the experience to guide the beleaguered Magpies out of trouble.

Newcastle dug deep last weekend to register an impressive 1-0 win at Tottenham, and the former midfielder believes that team unity and the confidence from the win could set the tone for the season ahead under Bruce.

"They did an amazing game last week against Tottenham, it’s not easy to go to Tottenham and get a result there. He will be about that fighting spirit, working hard together like we’ve been doing the last three years I think they will have to fight and stick together to get good results."

"The result against Tottenham will give them a lot of confidence to keep going."

Diamé, who signed for QSL side Al Ahli is no stranger to the managerial style of the current Newcastle manager, with the former Senegal international rating Bruce as one of the best man managers he had during a ten-year stint in England.

"The Premier League is a tough league and it won’t be easy for them. I hope they do well. I had Steve Bruce for two years at Hull City. It was a great moment with him he’s a good manager so I hope they do well."

"He’s got a lot of experience and as a man, I think he’s one of the best managers I had in England, as a relationship as a human being he is very good. So he will have no problem dealing with the players, the fans and the chairman."

Whilst Newcastle's season has started amid a backdrop of fan unrest, aimed at chairman Mike Ashley. Diamé believes that Bruce is more than able to ignore the distractions and beat the drop this season.

"He’s just going to be doing his work like he did all these years. He has lot’s of experience in this league, and I hope they do well."

