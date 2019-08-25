Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Steve Bruce claimed his first win as Newcastle United boss as Joelinton's maiden Premier League goal earned a 1-0 triumph at Tottenham.

Bruce had seen his side slip to a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal and a tame 3-1 loss to Norwich City in his opening two matches since taking charge.

Those setbacks only served to deepen the gloom that followed Rafael Benitez's departure, but Newcastle produced a superb away performance as Spurs suffered an early slip up in the 2019-20 season.

Tottenham were behind for much of their opening 3-1 win over Aston Villa but were unable to produce a similar turnaround this time, though the hosts were controversially denied a penalty after Jamaal Lascelles appeared to impede Harry Kane.

Newcastle were dealt an early blow when Allan Saint-Maximin limped off with a hamstring injury while wastefully running the ball out of play in a free-kick routine.

The visitors were then fortunate not to concede a penalty when Fabian Schar appeared to bring down the returning Son Heung-min.

However, Tottenham's defence failed to heed the warning of Sean Longstaff forcing Hugo Lloris to tip over, allowing Joelinton too much space to collect a Christian Atsu cross as Newcastle's record signing confidently fired in from close range.

Son stung the palms of Martin Dubravka with a half-volley and then dragged another effort wide before Lucas Moura miskicked a chance to equalise with the goal at his mercy.

A last-ditch tackle from Schar prevented Erik Lamela from levelling from Son's deflected effort and Spurs were apoplectic when Lascelles fell to the ground and took Kane with him, only for referee Mike Dean to reject shouts for a penalty and have VAR back him up.

Lucas and Kane both spurned glorious late opportunities for Tottenham as Newcastle held on for a result that should serve as a much-needed morale boost.

Goals/Highlights

Half-time! Newcastle take a 1-0 lead into the break! Can Spurs fight back in the second half?

Goal! Newcastle have the lead! Joelinton shows plenty of composure to slot the ball past Loris!

Peep! We are underway in North London!

Live Updates

Preamble

Carrie Brown catches up with Jim Beglin ahead of the game. A reminder that we kick off at 18:30!

Water breaks, Eriksen and VAR all discussed ahead of the clash between Tottenham and Newcastle.@jimbeglin joins @CarrieBrownTV before kick-off.#beiNPL #TOTNEW pic.twitter.com/nkqO7hHoXz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 25, 2019

Son is back for Spurs! Will the South Korean superstar be in the goals today?

Steve Bruce being nice and positive ahead of the game...

📺 Catch up with Steve Bruce's media briefing ahead of today's game at @SpursOfficial, in full, on NUFC TV.https://t.co/fTVzX3Ea8M #NUFC pic.twitter.com/UuXgEuNFW0 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 25, 2019

Now for Spurs! Two changes! Son returns to the side after serving his suspension, and Lucas Moura returns to the first team after coming off the bench last weekend to score against Manchester City. Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is out with a knock, whilst Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench.

We have team news! First up Newcastle United! Two changes from the side that lost to Norwich last time out! Allan Saint-Maximin makes his first start for the side, whilst Sean Longstaff comes back into midfield.

TEAM NEWS



Here’s how Newcastle United line up for this afternoon’s @premierleague clash against @SpursOfficial. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/35FMJvQKdQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 25, 2019

Spurs have arrived! VAR came to their rescue against Man City last weekend, will it have a say in today's game?

A rallying cry from Summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle are in need of a positive result today!

We are still waiting on that all-important team news! Can this man start for Tottenham today?

So here we go! It's a milestone game for Mauricio Pochettino today! Our pitchside reporter Carrie Brown has more!

This is Pochettino’s 500th game as a manager! Excluding other ‘big 6’ sides, #NUFC have beaten him more than any other team in the #PL.@CarrieBrownTV looks ahead to #TOTNEW!#beINPL pic.twitter.com/B3Pv0gNNva — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 25, 2019

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Tottenham Vs Newcastle! Spurs will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to the league season, facing a Newcastle side who have endured a miserable start under Steve Bruce. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and the goals from this the final Premier League game today.