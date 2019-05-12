Tottenham 2 Everton 2: Eriksen salvages draw as Spurs seal fourth place

Tottenham secured fourth place in the Premier League on the final day of the season despite only drawing 2-2 at home to Everton, with Christian Eriksen's late free-kick salvaging a point.

Only a defeat and an eight-goal swing in favour of Arsenal would have seen Spurs drop out of the top four and miss out on Champions League qualification, and although Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered something of a European hangover after their exploits at Ajax on Wednesday, they held on to fourth spot with little difficulty.

It did not take Spurs long to find the breakthrough, as Eric Dier converted the first chance of the match, but Everton grew into proceedings and finished the first half in the ascendancy.

The visitors' improvement saw them come from behind to lead with goals from Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun in quick succession after the break, but Eriksen's lovely strike 15 minutes from time at least saw Spurs avoid ending the campaign with a defeat.

Spurs showed no sign of any post-Amsterdam rustiness during the early exchanges and took the lead with just three minutes played – Dier smashing in from close range after Everton failed to clear a corner.

Although the hosts looked in control, Hugo Lloris had to make a fine save down to his right after half an hour, just about preventing Bernard's shot from creeping inside the post.

Walcott got Everton a deserved leveller in the 69th minute, though, finding the bottom-left corner after being fed by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

And Tosun turned things around soon after, bundling in from close range after Lloris' good save from a Michael Keane header landed at the feet of the Turkish striker.

But Eriksen clinched a share of the spoils a few minutes later, finding the bottom-right corner with a gorgeous 25-yard free-kick.

What does it mean? An underwhelming end to a solid Premier League season

Although they failed to maintain the form that briefly had them as potential title challengers, Spurs have enjoyed a commendable season given the circumstances - uncertainty surrounding their new stadium, a lack of investment in players and reports linking Pochettino with a move.

Sunday's result will disappoint some given Spurs were unable to end the domestic season on a high, but they still have plenty to look forward to with the Champions League final against Liverpool to come, and they are now assured of a spot in the competition again next term. Things could be worse.

Sigurdsson impresses against his former side

While he was by no means spellbinding, Sigurdsson looked the most likely to craft dangerous opportunities for the away side and he set up Walcott's initial equaliser. A decent outing.

Alli off the pace

He played a vital role against Ajax on Wednesday, but Dele Alli was rather more peripheral on Sunday, doing very little before being withdrawn at half-time.

What's next?

With the Premier League season over, Spurs will turn their attention to the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1, with Pochettino hopeful of having the likes of Harry Kane fit again for the trip to Madrid. Everton's campaign draws to a close and they will be eager to bolster their striker options in the transfer window, with Tosun having a difficult campaign despite scoring on Sunday.