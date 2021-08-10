Premier League Preview – Crystal Palace

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS



What to expect?



A season of change for the Eagles following the departure of veteran coach Roy Hodgson, after a failed pursuit of Nuno Espírito Santo they eventually turn to Patrick Viera to take the reins. The former Arsenal midfielder has hardly had an inspiring managerial career to date, and it will be interesting to see how Viera gets on especially with a squad that has seen plenty of experienced players leave in the summer.



Players to Watch

To date, the standout signings have been defensive for Palace. Promising defender Marc Guehi has been picked up from Chelsea. Whilst Danish defender Joachim Andersen has been signed from Lyon after an impressive season on loan with Fulham. The pair are replacements for the departures of Mamadou Sakho and Gary Cahill. Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher has been secured on loan, but you can imagine that Viera is on the lookout for an attacking option to bolster his side.



Predicted Finish – 18th



2021/22 will ultimately end in relegation for Crystal Palace. A large turnover of players and the appointment of a less than convincing coach in Patrick Viera is too much of an overhaul after the long-term leadership of Roy Hodgson. Wilfried Zaha and Cristian Benteke chipped in with 11 and 10 goals respectively, and without another proven Premier League attacker it would be a long season ahead at Selhurst Park.



