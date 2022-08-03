Premier League 2022/23 Preview: Leeds United

Predicted finish: 16th

Leeds United secured their Premier League safety in truly dramatic fashion, as Jack Harrison’s 94th minute goal in the Whites’ 2-1 away victory at Brentford saw Jesse Marsch’s side leapfrog Burnley into the safety of 17th place.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani described his choice to sack Marcelo Bielsa as the “toughest decision” he has made while chairman of the club.

While it may have been a tough gig getting rid of the hugely popular Argentine, the decision ultimately paid off.

Marsch took over in late February and managed a record of 4W-3D-5L, the new manager bounce jumping to Leeds’ aid at just the right time.

Whereas previously Bielsa’s final five matches in charge saw an incredible 20 goals conceded, Marsch’s tactical switch brought about a noticeable improvement – 19 goals shipped over 12 games in charge.

Leeds have lost two of their star performers, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, to Man City and big spending Barcelona. Instead of pocketing the cash though, the Leeds hierarchy have backed Marsch, reinvesting almost £100m on new recruits.

It may take some time for this freshly assembled side to gel together but Leeds supporters will be hopeful that a similarly dramatic relegation scrap will not be not repeated.

One to watch: Luis Sinisterra

Leeds’ biggest outlay in the summer transfer window to date has been just over £22 million on exciting Colombian youngster Luis Sinisterra.

The Colombia international is the most expensive outgoing in Feyenoord’s storied history, a clear indicator of how highly regarded he was to the Eredivisie club.

Sinisterra has scored 46 goals and provided 34 assists in 167 professional appearances and will have a tough task on his hands to emulate Raphinha.



First five fixtures: Wolves, Southampton, Chelsea, Brighton, Everton

Transfers In

Brenden Aaronson (£22.2m, Red Bull Salzburg)

Rasmus Kristensen (£9m, Red Bull Salzburg)

Marc Roca (£10m, Bayern Munich)

Darko Gyabi (£5.2m, Manchester City)

Tyler Adams (£20m, RB Leipzig)

Luis Sinisterra (£22.5m, Feyenoord)

Sonny Perkins (free, West Ham United)

Transfers Out

Nohan Kenneh (free, Hibernian)

Laurens De Bock (released)

Ryan Edmondson (free, Carlisle United)

Liam McCarron (undisclosed, Stoke City)

Kalvin Phillips (£43.9m, Manchester City)

Charlie Cresswell (loan, Millwall)

Tyler Roberts (loan, Queens Park Rangers)

Raphinha (£49m, Barcelona)

Jamie Shackleton (loan, Millwall)

Leif Davis (£900k, Ipswich Town)

Leeds United total spent to date: £95.1m

Leeds United total received to date: £93.8m

Leeds United net transfer balance: -£1.3m

