Premier League 2022/23 Preview: Crystal Palace

After a promising debut season under Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace will be looking to break into the top half of the table. Many had doubted the appointment of Vieira but the former Arsenal player has been a steady presence on the sidelines and will be looking to push the Eagles to new heights during the 2022/23 season.

So far on the transfer front, it has been more evolution than revolution, with Viera so far opting for a couple of key signings to strengthen the squad over a complete overhaul. England international keeper Sam Johnstone has been recruited on a free transfer, and 8.5 million was spent on American Chris Richards from Bayern Munich. Both will add some much-needed depth for a squad that was a little thin at times last season.

The most eye-catching signing of the window is Mali international Cheick Doucouré from Lens. The dynamic central midfielder was being chased by a host of top European sides but opted for the Premier League, speaking of the deal Palace Chairman Steve Parish was delighted in capturing the 22-year-old. “We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad.”

One major loss was the departure of Connor Gallagher back to parent club Chelsea. The English midfielder was a key attacking threat for the side and his form even caught the eye of Gareth Southgate. Palace fans will be hoping that a returning Eberechi Eze can fill the void. The exciting attacker has had a good run pre-season after an injury-hit campaign after being handed the number 10 shirt the former QPR man is primed for a breakout season in South London.

One to watch: Wilfried Zaha



As ever, Wilf Zaha will be the man to watch for Palace. The Ivory Coast international contributed 15 goals in all competitions last season, 14 of which came in the Premier League. At 29, Zaha is now one of the older heads in the Palace dressing room and will play a crucial role in helping integrate promising youngsters into the team.



First five fixtures: Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Man City, Brentford

Transfers In

Malcolm Ebiowei (undisclosed, Derby County)

Sam Johnstone (free, West Bromwich Albion)

Cheick Doucoure (£19.2m, Lens)

Chris Richards (£8.5m, Bayern Munich)

Transfers Out

Martin Kelly (released)

Jaroslaw Jach (released)

Tayo Adaramola (loan, Coventry City)

Remi Matthews (loan, St Johnstone)

Cheikhou Kouyate (released)

Crystal Palace total spent to date: £27.7m

Crystal Palace total received to date: £0m

Crystal Palace net transfer balance: -£27.7m



