Premier League 2022/23 Preview: Brighton

Predicted finish: 12th

Brighton secured their highest ever Premier League finish last season and will be looking to go one step further and play European football next season under the guidance of Graham Potter. Notable wins at the end of the last campaign against Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham pushed the Seagulls into ninth spot.

This summer has been quiet on the transfer front so far, with bigger sides pilfering from the south coast side. Yves Bissouma has already moved to Tottenham, whilst Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is edging closer to a big-money move to Chelsea at the time of writing. Right now, Graham Potter’s squad is certainly weaker on paper than last season.

Ivorian Winger Simon Adingra & Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso are the only signings of note so far. Goal scoring has always been a problem for Brighton and Potter will certainly be in the market for attacking reinforcements, although an option could be available from the youth team. Zak Emmerson is a goalscorer and his tally of 20 goals in 26 appearances for Brighton's under-18 side last season.



Brighton kicks off their season with a trip to Old Trafford, but then has a relatively gentle run of games against Newcastle, West Ham, Leeds and Fulham. Graham Potter will demand a high points return if Brighton is to get European football this season.

One to watch: Leandro Trossard



The Belgian was joint top-scorer last season and ended the campaign with a flourish. The forward-thinking winger has been playing as wing-back in pre-season, covering for Marc Cucurella who is all set to leave the club. Trossard bagged an impressive 14-minute hat-trick in the friendly win over Espanyol and will be raring to go at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Getting ready for the Reds. 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/symEXSjSGk — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 2, 2022

First five fixtures: Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham, Leeds Fulham

Transfers In



Julio Enciso (undisclosed, Libertad Asuncion)

Simon Adingra (£7.2m, FC Nordsjaelland)

Transfers Out



Jayson Molumby (undisclosed, West Bromwich Albion)

Yves Bissouma (£25m, Tottenham Hotspur)

Alex Cochrane (undisclosed, Hearts)

Simon Adingra (loan, Union SG)

Carl Rushworth (loan, Lincoln City)

Haydon Roberts (loan, Derby County)

Tudor Baluta (free, FCV Farul)

Abdallah Sima (loan, Angers)

Aaron Connolly (loan, Venezia)

Leo Ostigard (£4.5m, Napoli)

Taylor Richards (loan, Queens Park Rangers)

Marc Leonard (loan, Northampton Town)

Jensen Weir (loan, Morecambe)

Reda Khadra (loan, Sheffield United)

Teddy Jenks (loan, Crawley Town)

Brighton & Hove Albion total spent to date: £7.2m

Brighton & Hove Albion total received to date: £29.5m

Brighton & Hove Albion net transfer balance: £12.3m

Watch the 2022/23 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS!