Arsenal will be looking to reach the promised land of Champions League football this season, as they seek to further evolve under the management of Mikel Arteta. After falling at the final hurdle in their quest for fourth place last time out to bitter rivals Tottenham, a top four finish has to be the goal for the Gunners after a solid summer in the transfer market.

Three straight defeats to the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton along with late season losses to Spurs and Newcastle proved to be the undoing for the Gunners who had looked like a sensible pick for top four. However the side with the youngest team in the league couldn’t get over the line and had to settle for a place in the Europa League.

Arteta has looked to add experience to his side, and to date he seems to have done that particularly in proven Premier League quality in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko who have been signed from champions Manchester City. Add these two players to a promising squad and the Gunners may have the ingredients to break into the top four.

Elsewhere, prospects Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Keeper Matt Turner will add some much needed depth for the side who will be fighting on four fronts this season.

One to watch: Emile Smith Rowe

A product of the Arsenal academy at Hale End, Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakout season during 2021/22. The 21 year old was the clubs top scorer with ten goals last campaign, and it will be interesting to see how the youngster can develop in a forward line that includes Bakayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Smith Rowe has recently broke into the England squad and could be considered an outside choice for a place in the Qatar 2022 squad. Much will depend on how the attacking midfielder starts this season, if he hits the ground running expect big things from the young man from Croydon.





First five fixtures: Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham, Aston Villa

Transfers In

Marquinhos (£3.2m, Sao Paulo)

Fabio Vieira (£34.2m, Porto)

Matt Turner (£5.7m, New England Revolution)

Gabriel Jesus (£47m, Manchester City)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£30m, Manchester City)

Transfers Out

Konstantinos Mavropanos (£2.9m, Stuttgart)

Alexandre Lacazette (free, Lyon)

Harry Clarke (loan, Stoke City)

Tyreece John-Jules (loan, Ipswich Town)

Jordi Osei-Tutu (undisclosed, VfL Bochum)

Daniel Ballard (undisclosed, Sunderland)

Matteo Guendouzi (£9.9m, Marseille)

Zak Swanson (undisclosed, Portsmouth)

Auston Trusty (loan, Birmingham City)

Arsenal total spent to date: £117.4m

Arsenal total received to date: £12.8m

Arsenal net transfer balance: -£104.6m

