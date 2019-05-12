Premier League 2018-19: The final day in Opta numbers

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title on a day that broke the competition's record for the most goals scored in a 20-team season.

Liverpool's 97-point tally was a club record but not enough to earn the Reds their first title of the Premier League era, with City retaining their crown.

The Reds' haul would have been enough to win the Premier League in all but one of the previous 26 seasons, but the Reds at least can look forward to a Champions League final against Tottenham.

It was the eighth time the Premier League title has been decided on the final day of the season - Omnisport picks out some of the best Opta numbers from Sunday's action.

1,072 - A new record for goals in a 20-team Premier League season was passed on the final day, partly thanks to Crystal Palace's 5-3 victory at home to Bournemouth.

3 - For the first time since the 1998-99 season, the Golden Boot was shared between three players: last season's winner Mohamed Salah, his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They all hit 22 Premier League goals.

31 - A brace at Burnley on the final day meant Aubameyang reached 30 goals in all competitions for the season, only the second Premier League player to do so this term after City striker Sergio Aguero, who scored 21 league goals.

100 - Roy Hodgson celebrated his 100th Premier League win as Palace beat Bournemouth in an eight-goal thriller. The former England boss - aged 71 years and 276 days - is the oldest manager to reach that milestone.

12 - Trent Alexander-Arnold provided 12 assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. That tally for the Reds right-back is the most by a defender in a single campaign in the history of the competition.

30 - Liverpool won 30 Premier League games this season, but it was still not enough to secure the title. No side has ever previously lost only one game in a top-flight season and not won the Premier League.

18 - A final-day double against Wolves at Anfield took Mane to 18 home goals in the Premier League this season, the most by any player, as well as eight more than Huddersfield Town scored in total in their home games this season.

2 - Defeat at home to Cardiff City meant Manchester United only kept two home clean sheets in the Premier League this season. This is their fewest at Old Trafford in a top-flight campaign since 1962-63 (also two).