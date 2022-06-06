Millner signs 1-year Liverpool Extension

Liverpool has announced that vice-captain James Milner has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.



Milner, 36 looked set to leave the club at the end of the month however an intervention from Red's boss Jurgen Klopp pushed the club to get the deal over the line.



The versatile midfielder has been used in both full-back positions this season added that Klopp was a key factor in extending his contract with the Merseyside club.



"An overriding feeling for me - and a vitally important one in the process - was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear about what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract,"