Man City finally set off for pre-season tour after flights were cancelled

Manchester City have finally set off for their pre-season tour of Asia two days later than originally scheduled after an "administrative issue" saw their flights cancelled.

City were supposed to fly to China on Saturday, but they were prevented from boarding their plane.

The club released a statement confirming their plans had been pushed back a day due to "an unforeseen administrative issue beyond the club's control", with their travel company reportedly to blame.

It was then reported on Sunday that City's flight had been cancelled again. Although the club failed to confirm that at the time, a tweet from their official Twitter account a day later suggested the rumours were accurate.

"On the way," they wrote, showing images of the players appearing to board the plane almost 48 hours later than originally planned.

City will face West Ham in Nanjing on Wednesday, before then heading to Hong Kong to play Kitchee and finishing their pre-Community Shield games against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on July 27.