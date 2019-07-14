Lukaku is not afraid to leave, claims former Belgium coach

Romelu Lukaku is "not afraid" to seek a transfer in order to find a club where he feels wanted, according to former Belgium coach Georges Leekens, who backed the striker to "take a little bit of revenge" by leaving Manchester United.

Inter are reportedly keen to take Lukaku to San Siro and the 26-year-old told reporters they would "know something next week" after United's friendly win over Perth Glory on Saturday.

Lukaku did not play against Perth but is expected to feature when the Red Devils face Leeds United on Tuesday, and Solskjaer said the club have not received any acceptable bids for the Belgium international.

Leekens said he feels Solskjaer's arrival as manager in December 2018 was the start of the end for Lukaku at United, telling The Mirror: "He's a fantastic footballer, but the change of coach at Manchester hasn't worked well for him.

"He looked released when he played for Belgium and you saw that in the way he played and scored in the recent qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland.

"He needs confidence, he needs to feel wanted. When you hesitate over picking him, he feels it and he doesn't forget it.

"The moment he feels there's a doubt over him, he won't hesitate to do what he thinks is best."

Leekens is not the first to recommend that Lukaku moves on, with current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez having already opined that "it would be a good thing for both parties" if the former Everton target man secures a switch.

Lukaku cost United £76million (€84.7m) in July 2017 and he scored 16 Premier League goals in his first season at Old Trafford, followed by 12 league strikes last season.

The United board are thought to be unmoved by Inter's reported offer of €70million (£63m) – comprising of a two-year loan and a €60m obligation to buy, but Leekens insisted a transfer to Serie A would be the best outcome.

"Now I think it's the right moment for him to go to Italy, to a country where the football is more tactical," said the 70-year-old, who coached Belgium from 2010 to 2012.

"He will like to take a little bit of revenge – and show Manchester United what they have been missing.

"He has shown in the past that he's not afraid to leave a club."