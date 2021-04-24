Klinsmann could be an option for Tottenham job - Friedel

Brad Friedel thinks Jurgen Klinsmann could be a good option to replace Jose Mourinho but says it is not vital for a "Tottenham person" to take the job.

Mourinho was sacked as head coach on Monday just 17 months after succeeding Mauricio Pochettino at the Premier League club.

Ryan Mason will installed as caretaker boss until the end of the season as the Spurs hierarchy mull over a permanent replacement for the Portuguese.

Former Tottenham striker Klinsmann stated "anything is possible" this week when asked if there was any possibility that he could take the hotseat.

Friedel suggested Klinsmann could be a contender for Spurs to consider and thinks Mason could stake his claim with a strong finish to the season, but there is no need for the next boss to have an affiliation with the club.

The ex-Spurs goalkeeper told Stats Perform News: "Look at how successful Mauricio [Pochettino] was with Daniel [Spurs chairman Levy]. So I don't think you have to know the club.

"I worked with the youth national side under Jurgen when I was head coach of the under-19s and he was head coach of the senior team. And he was very good to work under. He was very loyal to his staff and he does know the club.

"I think what's important going in and managing Tottenham is your relationship with Daniel Levy. He is a tough, shrewd negotiator. There is no doubt about it. But he is an honest negotiator, and he is very punctual and gets back to people all the time.

"And just because he is a tough negotiator does not mean he's a bad person to run a football club – probably the opposite to that.

"Is it necessary, does it have to be a Tottenham person? No, I think what is more important is the person being able to navigate through in his dealings with Daniel.

"That was very important, but Mauricio was excellent at it. But he had tremendous support staff and had a couple of conduits that buffered situations over the years.

"So what I will say is this – anyone who takes the job, you have everything you need to be successful apart from the fact you’ll not have the number one, two or three [highest] budgets [in the Premier League].

"But that doesn’t mean you cannot have a world class football team at your disposal. So a wonderful job for somebody, and maybe Ryan Mason will do an incredible job and maybe Mase will get it. We don't know."

Tottenham face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.