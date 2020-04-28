Five Questions - Liverpool

Naz Majeed

Today is the thirty-year anniversary of Liverpool last winning the league. The Reds are now on the verge of lifting the league, and providing the Premier League continues after the COVID-19 outbreak. We thought it might be a good time to look at the team, ahead of potentially winning the title.

1. The Manager. What has Jurgen Klopp brought to Liverpool?

100 – Liverpool’s victory over Everton was Jürgen Klopp’s 100th Premier League win in his 159th match in charge in the competition; among all managers, only José Mourinho (142 matches) enjoyed 100 wins in fewer games in the competition’s history. Centurion. #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/XHRKbQayUK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

Passion, pride, prizes.

Aside from the disastrous 2016 Europa League Final, the only real criticism of Jurgen Klopp was that he persisted with a shaky defence and goalkeeper long enough to see Loris Karius all but literally throw away their Champions League title hopes.

Even then, Klopp came back the following year (new keeper in tow) to win the whole thing. Having collected more points in the Premier League since any other manager since his appointment in 2015, there are few contenders to the crown of “Best Manager in the World” right now, with Liverpool in all likelihood being able to call themselves the Champions of England, Europe, and the World, at some point in the next few weeks.

The first famous face associated with gegenpressing, Klopp has actually evolved his favourite tactical framework since his peak Borussia Dortmund days. With Dortmund, Klopp won back to back Bundesliga titles (securing the League and Cup double in 2012) with an all-action, lung-busting, full-throttle style that saw them go unbeaten for the last 27 games in that stellar season.

Now with Liverpool, Klopp has toned down the almost maddening level of pressing and closing down that his Dortmund side was famous for - indeed, the early days of his Liverpool tenure mirrored this - and he has reaped the benefits, demonstrating the ability to adapt to varying opposition game plans, honing his ability to see out a game to get the necessary result.

The big question, though, is how long he can keep it up, with the German manager’s performance and levels falling off dramatically during his last season at Dortmund. He has himself admitted requiring a break or sabbatical after this stint with Liverpool, and fans and rivals both will be looking on with anticipation to see if a similar pattern emerges here. For now, though, he has his side playing like champions, on the path to being champions.

All with a smile on his face. What is there not to love?

4 - Jurgen Klopp has won the Premier League 'Manager of the Month' award for the fourth time in 2019/20; no manager has ever won the award on five occasions in a single Premier League season. Grip. pic.twitter.com/CyCQuYvkNd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2020

2. The New Signings. How have Adrian, Elliott, and Minamino fared?

Liverpool did not make any major forays into the transfer market in 2019/20, goalkeeper Adrian joining from West Hamin early August to deputize for Alisson after Simon Mignolet joined Club Brugge on a permanent basis.

Stable if not spectacular, Adrian was thrust into action almost immediately, an Alisson injury meaning that the Spaniard would play a part in much of Liverpool’s early-season run, including saving a penalty to win them the UEFA Super Cup. He did, however, make some mistakes in the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid which ultimately saw Liverpool eliminated.

Harvey Elliott signed from Fulham with not much fanfare, though the player (who has only just turned 17) had already set the record for youngest ever Premier League player when playing in May 2019. He has found his minutes limited for Liverpool, playing mostly in their cup competitions and while expectations are high, he has not had a run to prove himself either way.

Another deal that was signed off early, Takumi Minamino became Liverpool’s first-ever Japanese player after signing for them at the start of the January transfer window.

While he had already played very well - and scored - against Liverpool in the Champions League for Red Bull Salzburg, he was still a largely unknown quantity but has impressed when selected, offering similar qualities to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - comfortable on either wing, quick dribbling, and the ability to cut inside and shoot.

He does, however, provide an added layer of versatility, having also been played deeper and in a central role though his contribution of 9 goals in 22 games for Salzburg before joining Liverpool speaks of his attacking tendencies. With barely over half a dozen appearances for Liverpool so far, though, it has been difficult to fairly assess his impact, but the early signs are good.

62 - Since his debut in the Austrian Bundesliga in February 2015, Takumi Minamino has been directly involved in more goals in the competition (62 - 42 goals, 20 assists) than any other player. Red. pic.twitter.com/uD0Y6jZY8H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2019

3. The Current Squad. What are the problems faced?

Annoyingly for Jurgen Klopp, the problem they must contend with is the fact that their front three and full-backs are so consistent and injury-free that it is hard to add quality to the squad, with any incoming full-back, winger, or forward knowing full well they will be at best playing second fiddle.

That is, of course, a problem any manager would like to have. Who would not want to have to figure out how to manage a consistently brilliant front three and game-changing full-backs, one of whom is an academy graduate?

Add to that one of (if not the) best defenders in the world and one of the top goalkeepers in the world, and a set of midfielders that are similar enough they can rotate freely, and Liverpool’s squad is amazing.

But it may be that last thing that could hold Liverpool back, with their midfield comprising of three from Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Aside from Shaqiri, few of the other options have the creativity to unlock a packed defence, even if some of the others provide goal threats of their own. Of course, this weakness has been nullified somewhat by the brilliance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at right- and left-back respectively, but it will take only one injury or dip in form from either of them (or one of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, or Sadio Mane) to severely hamper Liverpool’s attacking rhythm.

4. The Solutions to the Problems. What does Liverpool do?

Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner are the names that have been most regularly touted when it comes to incoming transfers, and in truth, either or both would be amazing signings for just about any side.

The issue would be, as said, convincing them that they would join and be part of the starting line-up, something that could only really happen if Klopp and Liverpool switch from their 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1, allowing another attacker to start. How feasible this is is debatable, at best, but on paper Liverpool do have the central midfielders to play with that system.

Had this article been written more than 12 months ago, one would also suggest that Klopp find an alternate style entirely, with the logical observation being that it would be impossible to simply rely on the sustained brilliance of Salah, Firmino, and Mane.

Liverpool have become one of the first teams to showcase the possibilities of the “playmaker full-back”, as well as the ability to adopt a more controlled and reserved mentality. In that regard, then, Klopp has solved that problem.

5. The Final Grade: A-

Runaway leaders in the Premier League and the holders of the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, the only blemish on Liverpool’s season so far is being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, themselves no pushovers.

Still, all will be forgotten if and when Liverpool secure the Premier League title, and with their squad looking as strong and together as ever - with nearly all their players still to reach their peak - the future looks bright for the Reds, and it is almost certain they will few at least a few more trophy-laden seasons in the years to come.