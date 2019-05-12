Crystal Palace 5 Bournemouth 3: Batshuayi hits brace as Eagles finish in style

Michy Batshuayi scored a brace as Crystal Palace earned a thrilling 5-3 win over Bournemouth, achieving their highest points total in a 38-game Premier League season in the process.

The Eagles raced into a three-goal lead on the final day at Selhurst Park, Batshuayi notching twice before Jack Simpson put through his own net as the Cherries looked a shadow of the side that beat Tottenham last time out.

Jefferson Lerma's long-range rocket threatened to spark a comeback on the stroke of half-time and goals from Jordon Ibe and Joshua King gave Bournemouth hope either side of Patrick van Aanholt grabbing Palace's fourth, but Andros Townsend clinched the win with a well-taken finish 10 minutes from time.

Palace took the lead when Wilfried Zaha's cross from the right looped into the box for Batshuayi to volley it over his shoulder and into the net.

Zaha started the move that led to Palace's second, spraying the ball to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The full-back's cross found Batshuayi sliding into the six-yard box to poke the ball over the line before Mark Travers could react.

Bournemouth could not cope with Palace's fast breaks and Zaha burst clear before firing a shot that Travers could only parry into the legs of Simpson, who diverted the ball into his own net.

But Lerma ensured the visitors were still in the contest at the break, launching a 25-yard thunderbolt that hit the inside of the post before finding the net.

Bournemouth showed renewed intent after the interval and it paid off when Adam Smith's cut-back cross found Ibe, who drilled into the bottom corner via a deflection off Joel Ward.

Yet Van Aanholt traded passes with Zaha on his way into the box to score Palace's fourth and while King responded, Townsend's cool finish after fine work down the left from the irrepressible Zaha wrapped up the victory.