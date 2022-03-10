The finance ministry said restrictions "apply to any entities that are owned or controlled by Roman Abramovich", adding: "This means Chelsea Football Club is now also subject to an asset freeze under UK financial sanctions."
Chelsea sale on hold due to UK sanctions on Abramovich
