Premier league

Aston Villa clinch permanent deal for Wembley hero El Ghazi

Aston Villa have signed Anwar El Ghazi on a permanent basis from Lille after his successful loan spell.

The winger was a key figure as Villa secured promotion to the Premier League, scoring the first goal in the play-off final win over Derby at Wembley.

Now the 24-year-old is set for a long-term future at Villa Park after signing a four-year contract.

Villa have not disclosed the fee involved but it is widely reported they have paid around £8million for the former Ajax player, having taken up their option to buy the Netherlands international.

Villa head coach Dean Smith said: "Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa. He's ready for the step up to the Premier League and he's a young player who has an awful lot of potential."

El Ghazi scored six goals in 34 Championship games last season, and Smith told Villa's website: "It's now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has. He'll be a great addition to the squad for next season."

