Olympique Marseille 1 Nantes 3 February 22, 2020 20:27 2:47 min Olympique Marseille nantes -Latest Videos 4:06 min Schalke 0 RB Leipzig 5 2:47 min Olympique Marseille 1 Nantes 3 3:20 min Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City 4:30 min Report: SPAL 1-2 Juventus 3:30 min Werder Bemen 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 5:01 min Report: Barcelona 5-0 Eibar 4:52 min Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham 2:17 min Top 10 Plays of the Night - Split 0:13 min Play of the Day: LeBron James 0:12 min Assist of the Night: Marcus Smart