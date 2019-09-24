Mitch Freeley

Goal! Villareal pull one back in some style! Santi Carzola takes aim from range and bamboozles ter Stagen! 2-1 game on!

Quick feet from Leo Messi!

Goal! What a thunderbolt from Arthur! The midfielder let's rip from 30 yards out and his shot arrows into the top corner!

Goal! Just like that Barcelona take the lead! Messi whips in the corner, and Griezman nods it home at the near post! A dream start for the Catalans!

Peep! We are underway at the Nou Camp!

Messi looks focused! Can he make the difference for Barcelona tonight?

The Nou Camp is 62 today! Happy Birthday! This surely has to be one of the best stadiums in world football!

🏟 Camp Nou turns 62 today. Happy birthday, you beauty! 😍 pic.twitter.com/nodp2Sh0lJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 24, 2019

Now for Villarreal! One change from the side that won 2-0 Valladolid! Moi Gómez makes way for Javier Ontiveros in the side. Santi Cazorla will be the central playmaker for the side!

#BarçaVillarreal | Here's our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ to face @FCBarcelona at the Camp Nou this evening (9pm CEST). Come on you Yellows! 💛 pic.twitter.com/8kQR4lKcFW — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) September 24, 2019

TEAM NEWS! First up, Barcelona! Lionel Messi starts, fresh from picking up the FIFA Best award last night, he starts alongside Luis Suarez and Antione Griezmann! Sergi Roberto, Sergi Buasquest and Arthur make up the midfield! One piece of good news, Ousmane Dembélé returns from injury and makes the bench!

The last time Barcelona and Villarreal it ended in a crazy 4-4 draw! Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze grabbed a goal and an assist , can the Nigerian international do more of the same tonight?

Now, this is a blast from the past! Ronaldinho scoring a beauty of an overhead kick against Villarreal back in the day! How impressive was that?!

A quick reminder we get underway at 22:00 Mecca! Good to know that Arturo Vidal is about, will he start this evening? Team news coming up soon!

Villarreal has made an impressive start to the season! They did grab a draw against Real Madrid earlier on in the season! Can the Yellow Submarine get the result?!

— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) September 24, 2019

So here we go! Just a quick reminder from last night! Leo Messi is the best! Yep, the Barca picked up the FIFA Men's best player for 2019! Which is nice!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Villarreal! Following a 2-0 defeat to Granada, the pressure is on Barcelona to get the better of Villarreal, a team just above them in La Liga! Will Barca be able to bounce back? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in! It promises to be quite the evening!