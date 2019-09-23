Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

So there we have it! Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe have taken away the main awards, but plenty of other awards been given out tonight! Just have a quick scroll down for the full results! Goodnight!

The final award of the evening is the Best FIFA Women’s Player! A quick rundown of the nominees! All of whom shined at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France!

Lucy Bronze (England)

Alex Morgan (USA)

Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Drumroll... It's Megan Rapinoe! The USA attacker was the best player at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, helping her nation retain the World Cup! A well-deserved honour!

Now! Time for the Best Men's award! The nominees... Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi! Who will win this one?! Who is presenting the award?! The president himself Gianni Infantino... who has had his say on Racism! A passionate plea from the FIFA Supremo! So the winner is..... Lionel Messi! The Barca captain, won La Liga and scored 36 league goals in the process! This is the first time that Messi has won the FIFA Best award!

Okay! Time for the FIFA FIFAPRO Men's XI... time for that dramatic dancing number... So who have we got?! Alisson Becker, Matthijs de Ligt, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard! What a team!

Up next! It's The Best FIFA Women’s Coach! Who will win this highly contested prize?! Jose Mourinho is giving out the award... It goes to Jill Ellis who lead the USA all the way to the Women's World Cup!

Now it's time for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award! A quick reminder of the nominees!

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Drumroll... the winner is Brazillian keeper Alisson Becker! Having had a major say in Liverpool winning the Champions League and the Brazil side that won the Copa America! the Reds keeper deserves the award!

It's the first EVER FIFA FIFAPRO Women's XI... Congratulations to all the players who made the team!

Right! Up next! It's the FIFA Fair Play award! Inter Milan supremo Javier Zanetti is up on the stage! Drumroll... Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United win the award, for letting Aston Villa score a goal after Leeds scored a controversial winner last season! What a gesture! A lovely rambling speech there from the representative of Bielsa!

So after that heartwarming story, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award is next. A quick review of the nominees. Some stunning stops in that VT! Who will give the award? Big Samuel Eto'o! The winner is... Sari van Veenendaal the Dutch stopper helped her country reach the final of the Women's World Cup!

Christiane Endler (Chile)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden)

Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)

So next award... What is next?! It's the FIFA Fan award! French football legend Laura Georges and Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo make the announcement! It's Silvia Grecco! She has been taking her blind son to Palmeiras games in Brazil and tells him the action in the stadium! An amazing story!

So who will win!? Kate Markgraf us up to announce the winner... It's... Jürgen Klopp! The Liverpool boss lead the Reds to glory in the Champions League! A lovely touch from Jugen! He's announced he is part of the common goal charity!

Next award up! It's the best FIFA Men's coach! Plenty of competition in this category tonight! A reminder of the nominations...

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

The winner is... Dániel Zsóri the teenager scored this screamer in his league debut! Lovely stuff!

First award of the evening! It's the FIFA Puskás Award for the best goal of the season... Who is going to win? First up we have midfielder Michael Essien and Anouk Hoogendijk to present the award!

So here we go! A bit of dancing and football there to get you in the mood! Some kind of Ballet is happening, (insert comparison with the beautiful game and dancing) A sage nod to our venue tonight the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan!

All the great and good from the world game are here! Including Ronaldo! Fenômeno is in the building!

Good evening! Welcome to the LIVE Updates for the 2019 FIFA Best Awards from Milan! Who will come away with the top award? We will share all the news from the event, with all the winners!

All the Information you need

The great and good of the world of football come together on Monday evening, to crown the best footballer in the world at the now annual FIFA Best Award. Ahead of the ceremony this evening, we have everything you need to know about the event, including information on the nominees, start times and even the chance to vote for your own winner.

What Time Does it Start?

The 2019 FIFA Best awards will start at 21:30 Mecca on Monday the 23rd of September.

What Channel is it on?

You will be able to follow all of the action from the 2019 FIFA Best Award on HD 11 and via beIN CONNECT.

Where is the event taking place?

This year, the event is taking place at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan.

Who Won the 2018 Best Award?

Croatian midfielder Luca Modric pipped Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo for the top prize last year. The Los Blancos star inspired his home country to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and played an influential role in Real winning a third consecutive Champions League title.

The 2019 Nominees

The main event of the evening is the Best FIFA Men’s player, which will be crowned at the end of the event. Let’s have a quick look at the three names in the frame for the top award.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Another year, another Cristiano Ronaldo nomination. The Portuguese star has won two of the last three FIFA Best awards and could be in line for a third award. Having traded Real Madrid for Juventus, Ronaldo settled quickly in Italy becoming Juve’s top scorer in his first season. Whilst the winger helped the Bianconeri to an eighth consecutive league title becoming the league MVP in the process.

With Portugal, Ronaldo helped his nation lift the maiden Nations League title scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland. Ronaldo also won every final he took part in, yet another season to remember for CR7.

Lionel Messi

A World’s best player nomination list wouldn’t be complete with Lionel Messi, right? The Barcelona captain had yet another memorable season, as he looks to seal his legacy as one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

Messi was the driving force behind Barca easing to the La Liga title a full eleven points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid. No other player in Europe scored more league goals than Messi, with the 2018-19 season yielding an impressive tally of 36 goals. Whilst with Argentina, Messi was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the Copa America before losing to eventual winners Brazil.

Virgil van Dijk

A colossus in defence and a vital reason that Liverpool lifted a sixth European Cup, Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk rightly deserves his place in the final three of the FIFA Best award.

Immediately improving the Red’s backline since signing from Southampton in January 2019, van Dijk quickly settled to life at Anfield. Imperious in the air even contributing with four goals and two assists in the last season of the Premier League, as Liverpool pushed Manchester City all the way. It was in the Champions League which van Dijk excelled, conceding only seven goals in the group stages. With his performances seen him named as Champions League player of the season.

What are the other Awards on Offer?

It’s not only the men’s Best player on offer tonight. There are a host of other awards which will be dished out. Check on the full list of nominations below.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England)

Alex Morgan (USA)

Megan Rapinoe (USA)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Jill Ellis (USA national team)

Phil Neville (English national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler (Chile)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden)

Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)

FIFA Puskás Award: Best Goal of the Season

Lionel Messi (ARG) – Real Betis v. FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)

Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) – River Plate v. Racing Club [Superliga Argentina] (10 February 2019

Dániel Zsóri (HUN) – Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Hungarian First Division] (16 February 2019)

FIFA Fan Award:

Silvia Grecco

Netherlands fans

Justo Sánchez

So who will come out on top at the FIFA Best awards? You can watch all the ceremony Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS and beIN CONNECT.

