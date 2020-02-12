Live Stream - Valencia Vs Atletico - beIN CONNECT

Valencia takes on Champions League rivals Atletico Madrid in the opening game of Matchday 24 in La Liga. After being dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Granada, Valencia’s Champions League aspirations for next season were dealt a blow following a 3-0 defeat to shock contenders Getafe. Three-second half goals including a brace from veteran striker Jorge Molina Vidal put Los Che to the sword.

Valencia will be well aware of the need for a positive result against the visitors, especially with the upcoming game with Atalanta in the Champions League round of sixteen. Momentum will be crucial if Albert Celades’s side is to push back into the top four in the second half of the season.

Rodrigo returned to the side last weekend, and the striker could be the key man for Valencia on Friday. The Brazilian born Spain international should start and will be looking to score his first goal in La Liga in 2020. In team news, Kévin Gameiro should miss the game with a muscle complaint. Ezequiel Garay Cristiano Piccini and Manu Vallejo remain long-term injury doubts. Both Alessandro Florenzi and Ferran Torres should be available for selection after serving suspensions.

Date- Friday 14th Feb

Kick-Off- 23:00

Online- beIN CONNECT

Channel- beIN CONNECT

As for Atletico, they stopped a five-game winless run in all competitions with a narrow 1-0 victory over Granada. In typical Diego Simeone style, just one goal handed Atleti all three points in what was a dour contest. Just six minutes into the game, Ángel Correa scored his fourth goal of the season and Atletico held on for all three points.

Simeone will be glad that his side was able to arrest the slump but will be well aware that bigger challenges lie ahead, starting in Valencia. Central midfielder Thomas Partey has been ever-present in the side this season, and the Ghanaian international will be needed if Atleti to come away with a crucial three points.

Atleti is coming back from an injury crisis with João Félix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata all slated to come back within the next week. Still, Simeone will be looking ahead to the Champions League clash with Liverpool. It means that Correa and Vitolo should reprise their role upfront. January signing Yannick Carrasco could also start.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Valencia take on Atletico Madrid. Follow on the action with beIN CONNECT.