Atletico Madrid picked up their first victory in five games following a 1-0 win over Granada on Saturday evening. Ángel Correa scored the goal of a tetchy contest in which ten players picked up a yellow card.

With just six minutes on the clock, Ángel Correa opened the scoring with a clinical finish. The Argentine striker got between the central defenders and latched onto Koke’s through ball. Correa made no mistake from close range to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

In a game of few chances, Vitolo did turn the ball home on the 25th minute only rightly to be ruled out for offside. Whilst Correa had a penalty claim waved away by the referee. It was a feisty contest at the Wanda Metropolitano four players were shown yellow in the first half.

Saul came close to making it 2-0 in the second half, but his far post volley was pushed away by keeper Aarón Escandell. Granada created their best chance of the contest in the 71st minute. Veteran striker Roberto Soldado flicked the ball goalwards only to be denied by Jan Oblak.

The victory for Atleti leaves them in fourth place, three points behind fellow Madrid side Getafe. League leaders Real Madrid take on Osasuna tomorrow.