Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, with the first edition taking place in 1877, that's 143 years ago! Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep are the current men's and women's champions!

News Update

Premier League side Tottenham have made a U-turn on using the furlong scheme on their non-playing members of staff.

"We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club." added chairman, Daniel Levy.

Spurs also revealed that it's brand new stadium will be adapted to help with the coronavirus crisis.

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On This Day...

On this day in 2016, Dejan Lovren starred for Liverpool in yet another famous European night at Anfield.

Catch up Online!

It's Champions League Tuesday on the beIN Website! We have plenty of great stories on Europe's top club competition!

We take a look back at the meanest defences to take part in the Champions League!

Our top five focuses on five managers who have lifted the Champions League on multiple occasions!

Inter Milan completed a historic treble during the 09/10 season with Jose Mourinho as boss! We look back at their Champions League triumph!

Watch This!

Workout at home with CR7!

Take your kids to work day😀@Cristiano with his new workout partners 🏋️



🎥 cristiano / Instagram — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 13, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode?! Catch up with it all on Youtube!